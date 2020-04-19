Volunteers make food deliveries to families in need

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers in Clay county were busy at work Sunday afternoon.

That's as the youth food program was making deliveries to kids in need.

Volunteers made 407 deliveries.

Families got a jar of peanut butter, a box of cereal, two boxes of chewy bars and other easy items that children can use to feed themselves.

With so many struggling across Clay county during this hard time, volunteers are happy to provide such a valuable resource.

"I know that there's a couple places in town that you can get food, from a few different food pantries, but for people that don't have transportation or parents that are still trying to work while trying to find child care for their kids, I think this makes it easier for them," said Mercedes Hall.

If you're interested in helping, members said the best way is to write a check to the Clay County YMCA and put the youth food program in the memo section, so that money can go straight to supplies for those in need.