'Volunteers in Action' lend a hand to the Clay County Fairgrounds

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Workers at one local company headed out into the community on Wednesday.
Duke Energy workers took part in Volunteers in Action.
Throughout the day, workers focused on giving back to their communities.
We caught up with workers at the Clay County Fairgrounds.
That's where they were getting things ready for the upcoming 4-H Fair.
Workers spent the day replacing boards on bleachers and cleaning up the grounds.
Around 30 workers took part in the event.
