Volunteers helped serve up a hot breakfast Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Area volunteers have told us the need for help is only growing during this pandemic.

Volunteers with the Secular Fransicans of Terre Haute and Friends were back this Saturday morning, offering up free hot meals.

They set up outside Saint Benedict Parish's soup kitchen in Terre Haute.

On the menu this weekend was biscuits, gravy, juice and snacks to help people through the weekend.

"We feel like its our responsibility as christians to care for each other and care for those, especially those, who live in the margins of life," said Linda.

Meals are first come, first served and they usually go fast.

Volunteers say this is the least they can do to help their neighbors.