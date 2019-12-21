Volunteers deliver food to nearly 900 kids

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- Its winter break Clay County schools, but some are hard at work.

Many came out for the Clay County Food Christmas Program.

They met at the Clay County 4-H Fairgrounds.

"Go the extra mile for a kid, a lot of kids really appreciate the extra help," said Conor Strain. He spent his Saturday volunteering for the food program.

Strain's a teacher and coach at North Clay Middle School.

Strain said it's heartbreaking to see students struggle with food insecurities.

"There were a lot of kids who didn't have the same stuff that I did or my friends did growing up they don't necessarily have access to food every single day it's tough," said Strain.

So, he and more than 300 others spent their Saturday making sure that wasn't the case.

They delivered shelf-stable item foods to more than 300 families in the clay county school system.

News 10 tagged along with Strain and his group.

They knocked on doors and left smiles on many faces.

Strain said almost 900 kids now have food over the break.

"These are people in your backyard and I think it's humbling for people just to step up and take care of that need," said Nicole Fry, the Executive Branch Director for the YMCA.

She said the program has grown tremendously over the years.

"We're there for all. It's amazing for us to be able to support the children all year instead of just certain periods of time of the year," said Fry.

She said they delivered all the food within a couple of hours!

Strain believes this act of kindness will touch many in more places than one.

"We simply hand out food but that message I mean it spreads across more than just clay county," said Strain.

The Clay County Food Program feds kids over the summer months.