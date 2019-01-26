Clear

Volunteers continue to help dogs recovered from puppy mill

When those people approached the door they were greeted by a sign. It stated that there were parvovirus cases in the shelter and not to enter unless it was necessary.

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI)- Cars lined the road outside of the Martin County Humane Society Saturday. Many belonged to people like Vanessa Irwin who wished to help these animals.

"Oh, I was in shock. That's sad and it makes me want to cry. I don't see how people can do this. I really don't," said Irwin.

That’s because shelter volunteer Tonya Sheetz says many of the dogs from the Friday puppy mill raid tested positive.

"Out of the seventy-two we brought in, unfortunately, three of them have already passed. There has been countless positive test for parvovirus throughout several of the dogs we have brought in," said Sheetz.

The animals are also still undergoing other tests as well.

Another issue is the facility is made to house fewer than twenty dogs. Thankfully other rescues have stepped forward to help.

“We've already had twenty dogs go out to neighboring rescues that have graciously reached out to help us. Without them we couldn't do it honestly," said Sheetz.

Those who wished to help say they will come back when they are allowed to work with the dogs. For now, they just hope for the best for everyone.

"Each dog you know recovers and gets a good home and the shelter gets help because they're going to need a lot of resources to take care of these animals. Food, money, just anything anybody can give to help them out," said Irwin.

The Martin County Humane Society is taking donations to help with all the dogs recovered from the puppy mill. The link to their page is here. There you can check out updates and donate to their cause.

