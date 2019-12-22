Volunteers come together to serve free Christmas meal to hundreds

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of volunteers in West Terre Haute offered another big meal on Sunday!

The West Vigo Community Center and Highland Church hosted a free Christmas dinner.

Somewhere around 500 to 600 people enjoyed meals together.

These volunteers have been working this entire holiday season to help their neighbors with holiday food baskets and other initiatives.

"I know people need food. I know people need stuff, but more than that we need each other and that's what this is really all about. That's why you see a great group of people sitting down, and eating together and serving," said Pastor Ryan Thomas.

Those at Sunday evening's dinner said they are thankful to live in a community where people help people.