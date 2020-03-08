Volunteers come together to clean up Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you were out and about this weekend, you might have noticed the south side of Terre Haute is looking cleaner!

It's all thanks to a group that has been working all weekend to pick up trash.

The Society of Trash Baggers suited up in reflective gear with buckets and grabbers in hand.

The group picked up trash on Johnson Drive and in front of Bogey's Family Fun Center on the south side of town.

They picked up bags worth of cups, boxes and even tires.

Organizers said coming together makes the experience worth while.

"I just think that we need to have some more community pride and I see it, and just makes my heart swell up with pride just connecting with people that are just as passionate as me and others in cleaning up the community and making Terre Haute an even better place to live," said Jennifer Mullen-Perry.

If you know a place that needs some help, you can make a suggestion on the groups Facebook page.