Volunteers collect trash along State Road 59

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Clay County residents want to leave a good impression. That's why a group of volunteers decided to clean up an area many see first as they come into town.

The group Brazil Main Street organized a Trash Bash along State Road 59 Saturday morning. Volunteers worked for hours to collect garbage along a two mile stretch near State Road 42.

The Indiana Department of Transportation helped by providing trash bags and neon vests.

Volunteers say they're proud of their community and they want others to be proud, too.

Brazil Main Street President Kensey Kunkel says, "This exit is the first thing people see when they come to Clay County so we want to make sure that when they're coming that we're representing Clay County well. We want it to be clean. We want it to look nice. We want it to be aesthetically pleasing for those that are going to be coming into our community.”

About 15 volunteers helped. They say they plan to have another cleanup next Saturday.