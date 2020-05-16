Volunteers clean up downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks spent their Saturday helping Terre Haute look its best.

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Society of Trash Baggers partnered for downtown cleanup Saturday morning.

Volunteers gathered at the chamber of commerce to get their gloves, supplies and clean-up routes.

Organizers said it's great to see so many people helping give back by picking up trash.

"We have wonderful people in this community, and all we need them to do is to get out and help in some way. It's wonderful to see all the people from different walks of life," said Susan Mardis.

She said volunteers wore masks and made sure to practice social distancing while collecting trash.