Volunteers clean up Vigo County Fairgrounds ahead of the fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - County fairs will look a little different this year and the Vigo County Fair is no exception.

We've told you before on News 10, the three day event will go on, but there won't be any carnival rides this year.

Despite the change, people were still out getting the fairgrounds ready for visitors.

The Vigo County Fairgrounds has been host to many community events, and the community got the chance to give back by cleaning up.

Everyone was encouraged to keep their distance.

Even though the future looks different, volunteers said they're happy to help preserve the fairgrounds for whatever it brings.

"It's a place that we welcome everyone in the community, and people come here to walk their dogs. Obviously, we house the 4-H program here, so we just want to keep it nice, so that the community can use it, appreciate having a property that's in the middle of town," said Jenny Hamilton.

The Vigo County Fair will run from July 10th through the 12th and feature a truck and tractor pull, sprint car race, as well as food and entertainment.