Volunteers are turning an abandoned railroad into a nature trail

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In a wooded area just off State Road 63, an old railroad has reached its end.

"You're kind of curious. What's the story behind it? What was it before? What did it look like in its glory days or what's the new use for it?" said Jeff Michalic.

He and others from Mossy Oak Properties helped turn an area in Vermillion County into a nature walking trail.

"We don't inherit the land from our forefathers, we borrow it from our children and so this piece of property, you know, we're making a difference so the next generation, our kids have a place to go," said Michalic.

The tracks were built during World War II. Supplies for the Newport Army Ammunition Plant were shipped up and down the path.

Les Zimmerman is the president of the Vermillion Trails Alliance, one of the groups working on this project.

"We are using history to our advantage, lets say that. We've been working on this thing for about three years now," said Zimmerman.

The trail will eventually be open to mountain biking and walking. Michalic hopes many will take a break and take a stroll.

"This is just a time and a place you can go be quiet, enjoy nature, see what's out there," said Michalic.

There's no timeline for when work on the trail will be done. Zimmerman said it could take several years.