Volunteer project gives free school supplies and haircuts to kids in need

Hundreds of volunteers were back at it Saturday working together to serve the valley! One of the projects focused on helping foster families by providing school supplies and free hair cuts to 500 kids.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of volunteers were back at it Saturday working together to serve the valley!

The United Way has been leading volunteers efforts.

Over the past two days, more than 800 volunteers helped with more than 55 projects.

The goal is to create positive change and highlight some of the non-profit groups already doing good work in the Wabash Valley.

One of the projects focused on helping foster families by providing school supplies and free hair cuts to 500 kids.

"To have the support as a foster parent, to not financially have to go out and purchase school supplies for multiple children, it means the world to me to be able to give to kids in any way shape or form," said Bev Merritt, President of Borrowed Hearts.

Volunteers helped with several other projects and worked with various organizations.

That includes the group Borrowed Hearts.

This was the organizations first back-to-school event.

The group plans to do another event next year.

