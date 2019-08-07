Volunteer firefighter sentenced to six-years for responding to a call drunk, killing another firefighter

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A volunteer firefighter accused of killing another firefighter will spend around six-years behind bars.

A judge sentenced Colby Blake on Wednesday.

Blake was drunk when he was responding to the scene of a crash in Daviess County.

On the way to that crash, he hit another vehicle being driven by another volunteer firefighter, Kendall Murphy.

Murphy died in in the crash.

Blake previously entered a guilty plea to causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

During the sentencing, people gave testimony supporting both Murphy and Blake.

That includes the Martin County Dispatch Center, where Blake was an EMT.

The judge said he can't ignore the fact that Blake responded to an accident in a professional capacity while drunk.

According to the judge, police said he was over twice the legal limit.

Those are two factors the judge took into consideration for the sentence.

The courts can modify his sentence to community corrections in the future.

Blake does get credit for the 31 days served in jail.

News 10 spoke with Murphy's family.

They said no prison sentence will bring back their son, adding they were disappointed with how long the entire process took.