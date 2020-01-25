Clear
Volunteer fire department comes together to support crew member battling cancer

The Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department held an all you can eat spaghetti dinner Saturday evening. All proceeds will help with medical bills.

Posted: Jan 25, 2020 9:32 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BELLMORE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley volunteer fire department is coming together to support one of their own.

The Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department held an all you can eat spaghetti dinner Saturday evening.

The department held the fundraiser to support a crew member battling cancer and other health problems.

Folks gathered at the department to enjoy a meal and check out a silent auction.

All the money raised will help with medical bills and other expenses.

Firefighters said they're thankful for the outpouring of support from the community.

"We become brothers and sisters outside of a blood relationship, so it's wonderful to be able to help out one of our own brothers, or sisters in their own time of need away from them actually helping the community for a change," said Chief Jason Games.

If you couldn't make it Saturday night and would still like to help, monetary donations can be mailed, or dropped off at the Bellmore Fire Department.

