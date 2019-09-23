Voice your opinion: Monday night meeting set to discuss Duke Energy rate hike

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers have the chance to voice their opinion on a proposed rate increase on Monday night.
The company asked Indiana regulators to raise rates so they could make improvements to their system.
This would be, on average, a $23 per month rate increase.
The meeting happens at 6:00 p.m. at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
