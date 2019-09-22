Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may not recognize his name or face but you most certainly recognize his strong, rich sound. The voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, has died.

Hopkins shared is voice with WTHI viewers for more than 25 years. It's his voice you hear under the show opens that roll before each newscast and countless other videos.

Ed worked in the business for 50 years and has been heard on more than 70 television and radio stations across the county.

He had been battling pancreatic cancer and died this last week. He was 68.

Personal Bio

Ed Hopkins was born on May 06,1951 in Nashville, Arkansas and graduated high school in Van Buren, Arkansas in 1969. He was the eldest son of Ed Jr. and Joyce Hopkins and was a brother to Dave, Jesse, Gloria and Karen. You will see in his work bio that eventually moved out to Los Angeles (Chatsworh, California) where his daughter and wife both reside. He passed away earlier this week in West Hills, California, following a bout with pancreatic cancer. He leaves behind his son Jason,48, his daughter Olivia, 14, his granddaughter Paige, grandson Reid and his wife Cyndy. He was beloved family man and friend to many.

His father was a general practitioner - the town doctor, his mother was a talented singer/performer and mother to five, Ed being the oldest. He attended SMU in Dallas, TX before launching a successful and prolific radio and then voice acting career which spanned from his junior year in high school until he died.

He learned to fly about age 14 and was an enthusiastic private pilot all of his adult life logging thousands of hours in the air. In his free time he enjoyed doing photography most of his adult life also, and worked as a professional photographer in his early 20's as well (on the side). Ed was a huge animal lover and he really cared about standing up for the humane treatment of livestock. He even became a vegetarian 3 years ago.

Ed’s Career Bio

Ed Hopkins got his first radio job while he was a junior in High School. He worked afternoon drive at a daytime AM station, KFDF in Van Buren, Arkansas, continuing there through his senior year in High School.

Following graduation, he left for Dallas where he attended SMU while working shifts at the campus, carrier current station, KMUS under PD Lee Michaels and also as a producer and call screener for talk shows as well as weekend DJ on KLIF, The Mighty 1190, and later, working exclusively for talk show host, and later The Price is Right announcer, Rod Roddy on KNUS.

Next, Ed became part of a startup radio station KISR FM in Ft. Smith, Arkansas. Later, he joined KLAZ FM in Little Rock, becoming Program Director and then moving on to KWEN in Tulsa as PD. Later, Ed did afternoons on KRAV FM, where the spotlight was on Sunday nights as he hosted KRAV’s Super Oldies Show. From there, it was on to Chicago where Ed was Production Director for WMET. After WMET was sold, Ed went back to Tulsa as Program Director of KAYI, K-107 FM. Next, it was back to Chicago again as Production Director of RKO’s WFYR. When WFYR was sold, Ed faced a crossroads choice - stay in Chicago with a long term contract with the new owners, or make the jump from radio into full time voiceover. Presented with the option of making a multi-year commitment to stay in Chicago or make the jump to full time voice-over and move to Los Angeles, there really was no choice.

Ed has been successfully pursuing voice-over from his studio in LA ever since. His long list of clients has included more than 70 radio and television stations, numerous network and syndicated shows, countless commercials, as well as long-form narration, movie trailers and animation.