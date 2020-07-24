Visitors to the 6th Avenue Club in Terre Haute on these dates may have been exposed to COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department says people who visited a local nightclub could have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health department says anyone who visited the 6th Avenue Club on Thursday, July 16, Friday, July 17, or Saturday, July 18 between 8:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. could be at risk.

According to contract tracers, the environment had a high risk of exposure.

If you were at the 6th Avenue Club on those dates, watch for the following symptoms:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

To schedule a COVID-19 test, click here.