Visitors to the 6th Avenue Club in Terre Haute on these dates may have been exposed to COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department says people who visited a local nightclub could have been exposed to COVID-19.
The health department says anyone who visited the 6th Avenue Club on Thursday, July 16, Friday, July 17, or Saturday, July 18 between 8:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. could be at risk.
According to contract tracers, the environment had a high risk of exposure.
If you were at the 6th Avenue Club on those dates, watch for the following symptoms:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
To schedule a COVID-19 test, click here.