Visiting Vincennes University professor discusses the importance of gaming

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at one local college are receiving a lesson in game engineering from someone with firsthand experience.

Newton Lee is a visiting professor at Vincennes University.

He also developed more than 100 games for the Walt Disney Company.

Lee and another VU professor founded a company that highlights student skills.

He says video games are more important now than ever. Not just because it gives people at home something to do during the pandemic. But Lee says video games can be educational as well.