Clear

Visitation takes place for Mari Hulman George

Many are paid their respects at the Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home in Terre Haute.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 6:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Visitation took place on Wednesday for Mari Hulman George.

She passed away on Saturday at the age of 83.

Many are paid their respects at the Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home in Terre Haute.

Hulman George served many causes and organizations throughout her life.

Some highlights include serving as a chairman of the board for Hulman and Company, a leader at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a long-time board member of First Financial Bank, and a trustee at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Visitation will continue on Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Saint Benedict Catholic Church.

'Mass of Christian Burial' will begin at 12:05 p.m.

Following the service, the procession will talk Hulman George from downtown Terre Haute to Calvary Cemetery.

Those services will be private.

9th Street in front of St. Benedict Church will be closed from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Clear, cold overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

St. Pat's Soup Kitchen and Share Your Thanksgiving

Image

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods set to grow

Image

Vigo County Jail construction timeline

Image

Five detained after Terre Haute Police Chase

Image

Jasper County sales tax increase

Image

Did Kevin say...snow?

Image

The latest on a West Union Fire

Image

Mari Hulman George visitation

Image

Hulman Center contract awarded

Image

Rose-Hulman's president stepping down

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high