Visitation takes place for Mari Hulman George

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Visitation took place on Wednesday for Mari Hulman George.

She passed away on Saturday at the age of 83.

Many are paid their respects at the Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home in Terre Haute.

Hulman George served many causes and organizations throughout her life.

Some highlights include serving as a chairman of the board for Hulman and Company, a leader at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a long-time board member of First Financial Bank, and a trustee at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Visitation will continue on Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Saint Benedict Catholic Church.

'Mass of Christian Burial' will begin at 12:05 p.m.

Following the service, the procession will talk Hulman George from downtown Terre Haute to Calvary Cemetery.

Those services will be private.

9th Street in front of St. Benedict Church will be closed from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.