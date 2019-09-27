Clear

Remembering the life of a Terre Haute leader who touched many hearts in the valley

Caring, funny, and loving are just a few words some use to describe the life of one Terre Haute Leader. Monday, former City Clerk Chuck Hanley passed away and many are still mourning his loss. Friday evening a visitation service will be held.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 8:11 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Caring, funny, and loving are just a few words some use to describe the life of one Terre Haute Leader.

Monday night, former City Clerk Chuck Hanley passed away and many are still mourning his loss.

Friday, a visitation will be held at the Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home to honor his life.

Hanley passed away at 75 years old.

He began his term as Terre Haute City Clerk back in 1983. Just last year he retired due to personal reasons.

Sources told News 10 that his life impacted several individuals in the valley.

Julie Jividen is just one of many that have felt it firsthand.

"It's kind of hard for me to do this interview because I feel like I lost my father all over. As I said he was just a wonderful all together man that is dearly, dearly going to be missed," Jividen said.

Although he may not physically be here anymore, Jividen tells us his legacy will never be forgotten.

"His memory is always going to be there for sure. His spot, just because he's gone it's still gonna be there and touch a lot of peoples hearts," Jividen shared.

The visitation services will go on from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

