Visitation and funeral information released for fallen Indiana State Police trooper

HAMMOND COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana State Police provided information and times for the visitation and funeral service in honor of Trooper Peter R. Stephan. Both are open to the public.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church. The church is located at 4254 S 00 EW, Kokomo, Indiana.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Community Church.

The burial will take place immediately following the funeral service at the Russiaville Cemetery, located at 3801 S 775 W, Russiaville, Indiana.

According to the Indiana State Police, the procession from the Crossroads Community Church to the Russiaville Cemetery will travel north on State Road 931, west on State Road 26 and north on County Road 775W to the cemetery. The public is encouraged to line the procession route to show their gratitude and support for Trooper Stephan and his family.

ISP is asking motorists, on the day of the procession on State Road 26, to seek alternate routes of travel and cooperate with any traffic direction which may be provided in advance of the procession.

Trooper Peter Stephan died in a car accident on Friday night when his car left the road, rolled once and hit a utility pole.