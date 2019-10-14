Clear

Visitation and funeral information released for fallen Indiana State Police trooper

The Indiana State Police provided information and times for the visitation and funeral service in honor of Trooper Peter R. Stephan. Both are open to the public.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 3:33 PM
Posted By: WLFI Staff

HAMMOND COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana State Police provided information and times for the visitation and funeral service in honor of Trooper Peter R. Stephan. Both are open to the public.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church. The church is located at 4254 S 00 EW, Kokomo, Indiana.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Community Church.

The burial will take place immediately following the funeral service at the Russiaville Cemetery, located at 3801 S 775 W, Russiaville, Indiana.

According to the Indiana State Police, the procession from the Crossroads Community Church to the Russiaville Cemetery will travel north on State Road 931, west on State Road 26 and north on County Road 775W to the cemetery. The public is encouraged to line the procession route to show their gratitude and support for Trooper Stephan and his family.

ISP is asking motorists, on the day of the procession on State Road 26, to seek alternate routes of travel and cooperate with any traffic direction which may be provided in advance of the procession.

Trooper Peter Stephan died in a car accident on Friday night when his car left the road, rolled once and hit a utility pole.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Sunny and cool today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Mandy Harvey ISU's Tilson Auditorium

Image

Vigo County leaders receive one bid for former IP property

Image

Several organizations commit to Veterans Day parade

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Marshall residents to weigh in on sale of cannabis within city limits

Image

Terre Haute Police Department hints at 'Live PD' agreement

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 61

Image

Vincennes University Jamboree

Image

Walk to Remember

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis