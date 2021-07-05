'Visit Indiana' site ready to help Hoosiers plan summer road trips

INDIANA (WTHI) - The 'Visit Indiana' campaign says road trip travel is booming with no signs of slowing down, and there's help if you're planning on taking a trip of your own.

The 'Visit Indiana' road trips website features 22 different road trips throughout the state. The site includes planning information. Visitors can browse all suggested road trips, including things to do, food and drink, and lodging options specific to a city, county, or region.

"There are so many beautiful places to explore in the Hoosier State," Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said. "This tool is an easy way for the whole family, couples, singles, or first-time road trippers to plan a fun-filled adventure."

The site uses a four-question quiz to suggest ideas.

IDDC compiled 50 of the top places across the state. People can vote for their favorite summertime bucket list trips here.

"These are unique Indiana thrills for your next getaway," said Elaine Bedel, Secretary and CEO of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation. "There's something for everyone's bucket list, from the Indiana Dunes National Park in northern Indiana to Wilstem Wildlife Park in the south and all parts in between."