Virus worry prompts Indiana governor debate format change

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The debate set for Tuesday night among the three candidates for Indiana governor has been changed to a virtual format in what organizers said was a coronavirus safety move.

The nonprofit Indiana Debate Commission says the candidates will all be present at the WFYI-TV studio in Indianapolis but they and the moderator will be in separate spaces for the hour-long debate that begins at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

The group said it has discussed the new format with the campaigns for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, Democratic challenger Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater.