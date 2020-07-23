Clear

Virus sends jobless claims up for first time since March

The viral pandemic’s resurgence caused the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits to rise last week for the first time in nearly four months, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing.

Posted: Jul 23, 2020 1:10 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The viral pandemic’s resurgence caused the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits to rise last week for the first time in nearly four months, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing.

The increase in weekly jobless claims to 1.4 million served to underscore the outsize role the unemployment insurance system is playing among the nation’s safety net programs — just when a $600 weekly federal aid payment for the jobless is set to expire at the end of this week.

Last week’s pace of unemployment applications — the 18th straight time it’s topped 1 million — was up from 1.3 million the previous week. Before the pandemic, applications had never exceeded 700,000. An additional 975,000 applied last week for jobless aid under a separate program that has made self-employed and gig workers eligible for the first time.

The weakening of the labor market has raised fears that the economy will shed jobs again in July, after two sharp hiring gains in May and June, and derail prospects for a recovery from the recession.

“The labor market remains in a precarious place as COVID-19 cases surge in some parts of the country and fresh lockdown measures are adopted in response,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at Oxford Economics, a consulting firm.

In contrast to the U.S., the outlook has brightened for some other major economies. Europe is forecast to rebound next year after having managed to shrink its coronavirus caseload. Unemployment in the 19 countries that use the euro has remained contained, reflecting aggressive government efforts to keep workers on payrolls.

And China has become the first major economy to grow since the start of the pandemic. Economists say China will likely recover relatively fast because of the Communist Party’s move to impose early and intensive anti-disease measures.

The U.S. government also said Thursday that the total number of people receiving jobless benefits fell 1.1 million to 16.2 million. That was a hopeful sign that even as layoffs remain persistently high, some companies are recalling workers. Yet that figure is still roughly 10 times what it was before the pandemic.

The painfully high number of layoffs reflects a pandemic that’s causing both confirmed infections and deaths to rise nationally. Laboratories are buckling under a surge of coronavirus tests, creating processing delays that are undercutting the pandemic response. With the U.S. tally of confirmed infections nearing 4 million and deaths above 143,000, some workers are being kept off the job while awaiting test results. Analysts say the economy can’t improve until authorities can control the spread of the virus, a need that is complicating the reopening of businesses and schools.

Last week, applications for unemployment benefits declined in many states that have been hard hit by the virus, including Texas, Florida, Georgia and Arizona. Jobless claims rose in other states that are also seeing increases, however, including Louisiana, California, and Tennessee. The resurgence of confirmed virus cases has forced some businesses to close a second time or to impose tighter restrictions on customers in response to state mandates. The resulting pullback in business activity has hindered job growth and likely forced additional layoffs.

The federal government’s $600 weekly benefit for laid-off workers — which is in addition to whatever jobless aid a state provides — is the last major source of economic help from the $2 trillion relief package that Congress approved in March. A small business lending program and one-time $1,200 payment have largely run their course.

Members of Congress are negotiating another aid package that might extend the $600 benefit, though likely at a lower level. Because of the $600 weekly federal benefit, roughly two-thirds of the unemployed are receiving more in aid than they earned at their former jobs, research has shown — a finding that’s led Republicans to argue that it is discouraging people from returning to work.

Yet the additional money has also been a key source of support for people who lost jobs that no longer exist or who fear being infected by the virus if they return to work.

The enhanced aid “is important to a lot of households, especially to my household, that cannot go back to work,” said Cindy Moffett, who used to work in the trade show industry, which has seen business dry up entirely since the pandemic began. Without tourists, she has no job to return to.

Analysts say it’s unlikely an agreement will be reached before the end of this month, and could take until mid-August. It would then take additional time for state unemployment agencies to distribute any extra benefit that is approved.

Such a disruption would likely “result in a slower rebound in overall economic activity,” said Joe Brusuealas, chief economist at RSM, a tax advisory firm.

Unemployment aid accounted for 6% of all U.S. income in May, a greater share than even Social Security. Economists say it’s one reason why retail spending rebounded as quickly as it did in May and June, helping fuel a modest economic rebound. If the full $600 were extended, it would boost consumer spending enough to generate roughly 1 million jobs by the end of this year, Oxford Economics estimates.

The end of the added benefit coincides with the expiration of a federal moratorium on evictions on Saturday. That moratorium bars evictions of renters who live in federally subsidized housing, and without it, about 22 million people are at risk of losing their homes.

Desperate to stop the spread of the virus and its resulting economic impact, a growing number of states have announced new or broadened mask requirements. A new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds three out of four Americans, including a majority of Republicans, favor requiring people to wear face coverings while outside their homes.

Real-time measures of the economy suggest that companies are pulling back on hiring and that more small businesses are closing permanently. Credit card spending has been stuck at about 10% below year-ago levels for nearly a month, according to JPMorgan Chase, after having risen steadily from mid-April to mid-June.

Data from the consumer-review website Yelp, which tracks millions of small businesses, shows that more such companies are permanently shutting down. Nearly 73,000 small businesses have closed for good since the pandemic intensified in March, up 28% from mid-June.

“Every time a business closes, that makes the recovery longer and harder, so that worries me,” said Ernie Tedeschi, an economist at the investment bank Evercore ISI.

Many of the unemployed say they fear that a slow and prolonged recovery would be hard to survive without the $600 weekly aid from the federal government. If that payment were eliminated, total unemployment benefits would shrink by one-half to two-thirds, depending on a recipient’s state.

Melissa Bennett has been using the federal jobless benefit to help pay her $1,900 monthly health insurance bill, which she’s paid on her own since losing her employer-sponsored plan in June when she was laid off from her job at a vacation time-share rental in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, which has become a COVID-19 hot spot.

Without the $600, her unemployment benefit will fall to just $200 a week, and she’ll have to decide whether to pay her mortgage or her utilities first.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
Isolated Showers, Gradually Sunnier
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"I think everybody needs to be wearing a mask..." people on either side of the mask mandate speak ou

Image

Job hunting during the pandemic, ways to stay positive during your search

Image

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny. Chance of a few scattered showers. High: 86°

Image

Ballengee to USI

Image

High School Football in Question

Image

Hey Kevin 7-22

Image

Public safety and those who work outside in the heat

Image

Vincennes Community School Corporation wraps up elementary renovation project

Image

Wabash Valley Schools Prepare for Re-Entry: Parents React

Image

New butcher shop open for business in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 166475

Reported Deaths: 7540
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1001244801
Lake11079435
DuPage10531500
Kane8481293
Will7845336
Winnebago3386113
St. Clair2883152
McHenry2559110
Madison160471
Kankakee153466
Rock Island137530
Champaign129317
Unassigned1213193
Kendall115121
Peoria87832
DeKalb72824
Sangamon71733
Boone66321
Jackson43419
McLean41815
Randolph3747
LaSalle36218
Ogle3455
Stephenson2926
Macon28822
Adams2861
Clinton27817
Coles26117
Union25521
Whiteside24616
Tazewell2438
Grundy2265
Williamson2184
Monroe20513
Iroquois2015
Knox1991
Cass16011
Warren1580
Henry1461
Morgan1465
Vermilion1412
Jefferson13817
Lee1202
McDonough11915
Montgomery1123
Macoupin1003
Marion970
Douglas890
Pulaski880
Jo Daviess801
Franklin790
Perry731
Woodford663
Livingston632
Bureau622
Christian604
Saline600
Logan570
Jersey561
Clark500
Jasper497
Effingham481
Johnson420
Fayette393
Mercer390
Cumberland361
Mason360
Menard360
Washington350
Ford331
Moultrie330
White330
Alexander320
Shelby311
Lawrence300
Piatt300
Bond291
Wayne271
Crawford260
Wabash250
Carroll242
De Witt240
Massac240
Gallatin230
Hancock221
Fulton200
Edgar180
Marshall150
Schuyler140
Greene130
Brown110
Hamilton110
Clay90
Hardin90
Pike90
Richland90
Henderson80
Stark70
Edwards60
Scott40
Calhoun30
Out of IL30
Putnam30
Pope20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 58673

Reported Deaths: 2863
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion13094711
Lake6379258
Elkhart415069
Allen3217148
St. Joseph260574
Hamilton2032102
Cass16779
Hendricks1574104
Johnson1476118
Vanderburgh12366
Porter95438
Tippecanoe90711
Clark82145
Madison72064
Kosciusko7118
LaPorte70628
Howard68760
Marshall68216
Bartholomew64845
Noble57928
Boone55445
Hancock52836
Delaware51852
Floyd51044
Jackson5103
LaGrange50410
Monroe49629
Shelby48025
Dubois4698
Grant42128
Warrick38129
Morgan36731
Dearborn35525
Henry32818
Vigo3179
Clinton3133
Montgomery30721
White30710
Lawrence28326
Decatur26632
Harrison23522
Wayne2197
Miami2182
Greene21033
Scott20210
Putnam1978
Jennings18812
DeKalb1804
Daviess17817
Gibson1702
Steuben1653
Jasper1642
Perry16112
Ripley1607
Franklin1538
Orange15024
Starke1414
Jefferson1362
Wabash1323
Posey1280
Whitley1226
Fayette1217
Carroll1202
Huntington1122
Wells1031
Newton10210
Fulton1001
Spencer951
Knox930
Randolph854
Washington771
Clay735
Jay730
Rush734
Pulaski691
Sullivan651
Adams631
Owen601
Brown581
Benton540
Tipton522
Fountain472
Blackford452
Crawford370
Martin360
Switzerland360
Parke350
Ohio332
Pike210
Union200
Vermillion200
Warren171
Unassigned0197