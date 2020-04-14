Virtual walks and nature talks; Indiana State Parks takes several programs online

Virtual programs are bringing Indiana State Parks straight to your home.
Naturalists are working online instead of working on the frontline at state parks.
This allows you to enjoy virtual hikes, presentations, and other live-streamed programs.
They also offer wildflower walks, nature talks, live captive animal feedings, history programs, craft tutorials and more.
The programs range from five to 50 minutes.
Learn more about the programs here.
