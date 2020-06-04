Virtual tours: Local housing gets creative when it comes to bringing residents in

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- If you're on the hunt for a new place to live, chances are COVID-19 is impacting your search.

The good news is that local apartments are getting more creative with how they bring new residents in.

News 10 spoke with Jenica Yocom, the property manager at the Riverfront Lofts in Terre Haute.

According to Yocom, they're using technology to give future residents a virtual tour.

It gives you a look at the inside of the building featuring bathrooms, bedrooms, and much more.

The tool gives future residents a better idea of the property without risking the health of current residents.

"They're able to make our residents feel more comfortable as we limit the amount of traffic in and out of our property," said Yocom.

The virtual tours were introduced when the property first opened its doors. However, they say they didn't realize how valuable they'd be now that the pandemic has limited interaction.

"I think it's an excellent tool and I think it allows people to view the apartment and see everything we have to offer."

