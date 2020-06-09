Virtual support group, helping those with dementia during uncertain times

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A virtual support group is helping those living with Dementia and Alzheimer's find a sense of normalcy.

For those suffering from memory loss, COVID-19 impacts their daily routine in ways not seen before.

The Indiana Alzheimer's Association is offering this group.

Through video, the groups bring on routine, give tips to those who are now taking on caregiver roles, and provide reminders for everyday things like hygiene.

Program Director, Stephanie Laskey, tells us that the program helps make things feel a bit more normal when they're not.

"But for them to be able to still see and hear the voices of loved ones and then again for the loved ones just to know that their family member in that community is safe and well cared for and they can check-in and make sure there's not a severe respiratory illness or something," said Laskey.

Laskey tells us that virtual groups create more opportunities for connections from afar.

"We think that it's important that people take that time for themselves even if it is in that virtual environment to make sure they're connecting with other people. "

To learn more about getting involved, click here.