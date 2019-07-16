Virtual school starting up soon in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- The start to another school year is right around the corner.

Some students will have the option to take classes on computers, outside of the traditional classroom.

We've told you about the Vigo County School Corporation" introducing the Vigo Virtual Success Academy.

It's a virtual school choice through a system called Edmentum.

The virtual school offers a full course load.

It offers AP classes, career development, and even electives.

They're looking for students who "need" the virtual option to complete their education.

If your student is homeschooled, homebound or needs credit recovery this could be the right fit.

Bill Riley is the director of communications for the school corporation.

He told News 10 the new system is something that will cater to the many needs of students.

"We know more about how to educate students in the virtual setting than we ever have before. This isn't just a faceless virtual school this is virtual school run and supported by our school corporation," said Riley.

The schools pay Edmentum $1,800 for every enrolled student.

Here's where Riley says that cost is offset.

The school corporation will receive more than the amount it's paying in state funding for each student who stays in the program.

Riley told News 10 last year, 367 students in Vigo County turned to virtual options outside of the school corporation.

That translates to about $2.3 million the school corporation could've received but didn't.

"Keeping a student is how we keep revenue. The benefit is also we're keeping another student in school right they continue their education," said Riley.

If you're interested or would like to enroll your student, there will be an open house at Booker T. Washington High School on July 30th at 6 pm.