This Wabash Valley school district is set to change the meaning of 'virtual learning' with classroom VR

SHAKAMAK, Ind. (WTHI) Students in one local school district will soon use technology to travel and learn. That's all thanks to virtual reality. Virtual reality is a type of technology that allows people to interact in a computerized 3D world.

This tech is being introduced to the Shakamak schools.

Currently, there are enough virtual reality sets for an entire classroom to use.

Teachers have been undergoing training with VR so they can start using the technology in their classrooms.

The sets were bought by the school through the use of the 21st-Century Learning Grant.

Teachers will be in charge of what their students get to see once they put their headsets on. School officials said the learning opportunities with this tool are endless.

For example, students will be able to dive into oceans, explore different parks, and overall, they'll get to see more than they ever could've imagined.

The Shakamak school's Superintendent told News 10 this type of technology was very important for the school to get.

Jeff Gambill said, "We're moving to a one-to-one classroom and so I think this will add a lot to a lot of the classes. Not just in the elementary, but the high school as well."

The school decided to get the virtual reality headsets for their after-school care program.

However, once superintendent Gambill saw its use in action, he decided to get a full classroom set so all students can use it.

He told News 10 this will be a new tool that will use a variety of different ways to help kids get excited about learning. He said, "Well I think it makes the school more fun, more engaging, I think students will get more out of education, be more excited about coming into the classroom."

This technology will be used from kindergarteners up to the high school level.

Any class can use this to help further kids' education.

Shakamak Reach Co-director, and teacher, Micahah Grassick said students can now travel to places like the beach, or visit historical sites like the Birkenau memorial.

Grassick said, "For most of our students, they'll never have the opportunity to travel to places like that. So this is a way for them to really see it and make it real for them rather than just looking in a webpage or a picture in a book."

Everyone involved in getting this available to students is thrilled to finally have virtual reality in the schools.

Grassick told us this is a great way to get students excited for coming into the building, and it gives teachers a fun tool to keep everyone engaged.

She said, "It's fun to see them excited about learning because some days are hard, and some days they're not. So, any tool that we can give to them to help re-energize them and get them involved with each other, and with their teachers throughout the day anything like that is a bonus to me."

School officials told News 10 this new technology will be used come next school year.