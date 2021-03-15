Virtual panel to educate hesitant groups on COVID vaccinations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - While many are making plans to get their COVID vaccine, others are still unsure about getting the shot.

A virtual panel is set for Monday night to reach hesitant groups.

It's hosted by the Terre Haute NAACP and Minority Health Coalition.

Speakers include health experts, church leaders and other organizations.

The goal is to educate people, especially minorities, about vaccination efforts in Vigo County.

It starts at 6:30 Eastern on Zoom, but will also be posted on the local NAACP Facebook page later tonight.

To be part of tonight's community discussion, you can join using the Zoom information below:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89303597420?pwd=Vyt3YlBaUmgyN1JJNUkwcThuYkxEUT09

Meeting ID: 893 0359 7420

Passcode: 574914