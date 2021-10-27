Virtual meeting set to discuss proposed Vigo County high school improvement projects

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A virtual community meeting is scheduled for Thursday to allow Vigo County parents to learn more about the proposed high school projects.

The Vigo County school officials say Superintendent Rob Haworth will host the event on the corporation's Youtube channel.

The purpose of the meeting is to: "give an overview of the proposed high school building project and provide interactive opportunities via Thought Exchange to listen to your feedback."

It is set for 7 pm.

Earlier this month, Haworth said all three Vigo County high schools are due for some upgrades. Those schools are Terre Haute North Vigo, South Vigo, and West Vigo.

LINK | LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PLANS HERE

Haworth presented three options. All three would see an increased tax rate in 2024.

OPTION 1

New academic spaces at North, South, and West

Renovated co-curricular spaces at North, South, and West

$160m referendum for new spaces

$100m for renovation projects over time

Additional $0.0865 tax impact over current rate

OPTION 2

New academic spaces at North, South, and West

Renovated co-curricular spaces at North, South, and West

$260m referendum for new spaces and renovation projects at

one time

Additional $0.2484 tax impact over current rate

OPTION 3