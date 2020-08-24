Virtual learning could put users at risk, why experts remind you to stay cautious

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Learning virtually is one of the many impacts of COVID-19.

But relying on technology could put you at risk of scams.

News 10 spoke with JT Monds, a hardware and software integrator at Indiana State University.

Monds tells us that one wrong click is all it takes for a hacker to gain access to your device.

So instead of reacting once it happens, he suggests being proactive and taking precautions.

Avoid clicking on links with unusual letters or numbers, have a safe and creative password, and make sure when you're using video calls for classes that your space is safe.

If not hackers could tap in when you least expect it putting your privacy at risk.

"Make sure that everybody knows in the household when you've got a laptop with a camera on, the laptop goes here, that's the dedicated background... don't walk behind it. That goes a long way to ensure that your family's privacy and safety are taken care of," said Monds.

If your device is hacked, there are ways to recover it.

Secure your finances

Change your password on a device that is not compromised

Set up a two-factor verification

"Where an unknown user tries to log in, even if they have your password, if they don't have the two-factor authentication method then they don't get in. The two-factor authentication method is something you have and something you know."