Virtual auction active now for 100 Men Who Cook Fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum relies on donations for some of its biggest projects.

That includes new exhibits and educational operations.

Right now, you can help support their mission through its 100 Men Who Cook Campaign. It's the museum's biggest fundraiser.

Because of COVID-19, the event is virtual.

You can tip your favorite chef, or bid for a prize in the online auction.

"We have a Pepsi vending machine with Jeff Gordon on it," said Executive Director Susan Turner, "We have a trip to French Lick. We have things that are geared towards family, lots of families are spending time at home right now. So we have a tent and camping package."

Prizes also include technology, like Air Pods, Bose Headphones and Kindle Fires.

The auction is open now until Sunday, June 28th at 8 p.m.

You can bid, straight from your phone, by texting THCM to 71760, or Tip A Chef online.