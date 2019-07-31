Clear

Virtual Success Academy: A new way to learn outside of the classroom setting

School is right around the corner and some will go back to the classroom in a different way. The Virtual Success Academy is the first of its kind here in the district and it's changing the way students learn.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 9:31 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- School is right around the corner and some will go back to the classroom in a different way.

The Virtual Success Academy is the first of its kind here in the district and it's changing the way students learn.

This initiative gives students the opportunity to learn the curriculum in a less traditional setting.

Tuesday evening parents and students were able to apply for the program at Booker T. Washington High School. News 10 attended the open house and there was no shortage of people to sign up.

Principal Robin Smith tells us that the alternative program allows students to get a proper education no matter the setting.

"Sometimes they need a flexible schedule for different reasons and so we want to make sure that we are providing a platform that will allow them to be educated and to meet those needs, " Smith said.

For Harlie Smith, it's the kind of program she's been looking for. Smith suffers from medical conditions that prevent her from attending classes regularly. She says the new options allows her to be more hopeful for the future. 

"I can go to school even when I'm having days like that because of this other option so I think it's gonna be really helpful," Smith said.

So far, there has been a success with those who have used the program. Scott Lobdell is the director of the Ed. Options Academy.

Lobdell specializes in putting these kinds of programs into schools. He tells us first-hand what the benefits are to introducing this to our school system.

"It's to be able to see the advantages of kids who in the past who would not have been able to graduate... now graduate because they had an alternative method of learning that fit them better. I think that is the key," Lobdell said.

The program kicks off in less than a week when classes begin. For more information on how to get started, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Super Summer Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Virtual Success Academy: A new way to learn outside of the classroom setting

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle north breeze. High: 82°

Image

Many students across the Wabash Valley are on free or reduced lunch

Image

Rockville Woman Charged With 34 Counts of Conversion

Image

A lot of families are looking to enroll in Vigo Virtual Success Academy

Image

Illinois Armed Robbery Suspect captured

Image

Dallas Kelsey

Image

ISU Football

Image

Jonas Griffith

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois