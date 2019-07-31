Virtual Success Academy: A new way to learn outside of the classroom setting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- School is right around the corner and some will go back to the classroom in a different way.

The Virtual Success Academy is the first of its kind here in the district and it's changing the way students learn.

This initiative gives students the opportunity to learn the curriculum in a less traditional setting.

Tuesday evening parents and students were able to apply for the program at Booker T. Washington High School. News 10 attended the open house and there was no shortage of people to sign up.

Principal Robin Smith tells us that the alternative program allows students to get a proper education no matter the setting.

"Sometimes they need a flexible schedule for different reasons and so we want to make sure that we are providing a platform that will allow them to be educated and to meet those needs, " Smith said.

For Harlie Smith, it's the kind of program she's been looking for. Smith suffers from medical conditions that prevent her from attending classes regularly. She says the new options allows her to be more hopeful for the future.

"I can go to school even when I'm having days like that because of this other option so I think it's gonna be really helpful," Smith said.

So far, there has been a success with those who have used the program. Scott Lobdell is the director of the Ed. Options Academy.

Lobdell specializes in putting these kinds of programs into schools. He tells us first-hand what the benefits are to introducing this to our school system.

"It's to be able to see the advantages of kids who in the past who would not have been able to graduate... now graduate because they had an alternative method of learning that fit them better. I think that is the key," Lobdell said.

The program kicks off in less than a week when classes begin. For more information on how to get started, click here.