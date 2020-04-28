Virtual Job fair offers help to those looking for work during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Indiana companies are helping people find work as they maintain social distancing.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development and WorkOne Central is hosting a virtual job fair. It'll feature five employers with dozens of openings available in the counties west of Indianapolis.

The virtual job fair is scheduled to run from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 5.

Walmart eCommerce, Maplehurst Bakeries, Harlan Bakeries, LifeScience Logistics, and Nice-Pak Products Inc. are the five companies participating.

Presenters from each will discuss job opportunities in detail, along with benefits and how to apply.

Click here to learn how to register.