Vincennes/Washington based church pays off $4 million in medical debt for local families

A church with Vincennes and Washington, Indiana locations is helping to pay off $4 million in medical debt for local families.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 4:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A church with Vincennes and Washington, Indiana locations is helping to pay off $4 million in medical debt for local families.

Bethany Christian Church paid off medical debt of families across six southwest Indiana counties.

Matt Merold, the pastor at Bethany, explained that each of the 3,227 families whose debt was paid off received a note that said, “as an act of kindness in the name of Jesus Christ your debt has been forgiven”.

Merold says “this was a great opportunity to be generous and make a difference in the lives of families in our community.”

The church paid the debt through a non-profit called RIP Medical, which has cleared medical debts for more than 200,000 Americans.

The non-profit acquires crippling medical debt from collectors for pennies on the dollar. The church ended up spending $15,000 to forgive $4 million in medical debt for families.

Bethany Christian Church has campuses in both Washington & Vincennes Indiana.

