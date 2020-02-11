Vincennes/Knox County Visitors and Tourism Bureau lays out plans for new building

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - When you get ahold of the visitors and tourism bureau there's a good chance you'll talk to Loretta Day. Day has been working at the bureau for about twelve years.

Day explains, "It's a pleasure to be able to give them information and recommend different spots for dinner you know lodging."

It makes day's day to help folks who are wanting to learn more about the community. But sometimes giving that help can be difficult.

Day says, "Our lobby, you know talking to two people at once is fine. Four that's doable too. But when you've got another family coming in on top it gets a little crowded."

It's a tiny area to take in those visiting the area. And even a smaller area for the Chamber of Commerce to come work.

VKCVTB executive director Shyla Beam says, "We have this little desk here for Courtney. To work out of with the chamber."

The visitors and tourism bureau is looking to build a new 3,400 square-foot building. It would more than triple the current space.

Beam says, "The plans that we have, have a really nice lobby that's just under the size of our entire building now."

Those plans also include two public restrooms. The end goal is to make the trip for visitors that much nicer.

Day explains, "I don't feel good if they are rushing because they've got somebody else they know is waiting. That's not a good experience for them either. That doesn't look good for us. So having more space would definitely help."