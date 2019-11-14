Vincennes wraps up work on first phase of the Main street project

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - For more than a year, a stretch of Main street from 22nd to Ramsey road has been closed to traffic. But with the cut of the ribbon Thursday afternoon the project is complete.

City engineer John Sprague says "we're super excited to finally have it open completely. Everything is done and excited for everybody in the public to see what a good project this was and how well it turned out."

A once tight two-lane road has been widened to allow and additional turn lane and two bike lanes. Utilities like street lighting and drainage help to keep the road clear and safe. Mayor Joe Yochum says the project was vital to bringing to businesses like hobby lobby to the area.

Yochum says, "This was all part of the plan was if this was going to develop out here we needed to make sure we have the proper infrastructure."

While phase one has been completed there is still work to be done.

Sprague says, "We are in the environmental stage for phase two and that process can take six to eight months. The right of way process can take up to a year."

Phase two will be funded by a federal grant through the Indiana Department of Transportation. Phase three will be locally funded. All hoping to bring the same type of renovations all the way out to Vincennes Lincoln high school.

Sprague says, "We'll still have public meetings. Especially with INDOT process. They have their own process for public information. We'll probably dovetail with phase three."