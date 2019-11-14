Clear

Vincennes wraps up work on first phase of the Main street project

The next two phases are expected to begin in 2022.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - For more than a year, a stretch of Main street from 22nd to Ramsey road has been closed to traffic. But with the cut of the ribbon Thursday afternoon the project is complete.

City engineer John Sprague says "we're super excited to finally have it open completely. Everything is done and excited for everybody in the public to see what a good project this was and how well it turned out."

A once tight two-lane road has been widened to allow and additional turn lane and two bike lanes. Utilities like street lighting and drainage help to keep the road clear and safe. Mayor Joe Yochum says the project was vital to bringing to businesses like hobby lobby to the area.

Yochum says, "This was all part of the plan was if this was going to develop out here we needed to make sure we have the proper infrastructure."

While phase one has been completed there is still work to be done.

Sprague says, "We are in the environmental stage for phase two and that process can take six to eight months. The right of way process can take up to a year."

Phase two will be funded by a federal grant through the Indiana Department of Transportation. Phase three will be locally funded. All hoping to bring the same type of renovations all the way out to Vincennes Lincoln high school.

Sprague says, "We'll still have public meetings. Especially with INDOT process. They have their own process for public information. We'll probably dovetail with phase three."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Another Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 11-14

Image

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Alumni group looks to expand Garfield High School memorial

Image

Rose-Hulman finds a new use for an old property

Image

Vincennes Main Street

Image

Lavern Gibson Course to host Nike Cross Regionals Midwest

Image

Sullivan County evacuation quickly called off after crews contain gas leak

Image

West Vigo Elementary closed Friday - crews unsure what caused around 10 students to have eye irritat

Image

Vehicle Winter Weather Preparedness

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley