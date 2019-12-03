Vincennes upgrading its cyber security efforts

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes is implementing a new security system. However, it is not foreign to all departments. That's because the same system has been used for years by the Vincennes police department.
The city has signed a contract with Endeavour, the company that supplies cybersecurity with Vincennes PD. This contract is for $19,000 a year.
Vincennes will basically integrate its servers with the one at the police department. They will keep a back up in city hall.
This is all in efforts to fight against ransomware. That's when hackers steal information and require city governments to pay up before releasing them.
Mayor Joe Yochum says, "The system in place at the police department, that is large enough to handle kind of all the departments in the city. So we're going to start moving everything to that server."
