Clear

Vincennes unveils new high tech baby box

The box is designed to help mothers safely give away an unwanted child.

Posted: Sep 3, 2020 6:34 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The city's new baby box was unveiled Thursday morning. It may not look like much from the street. But the device has a big role to play.

Monica Kelsey of Safe Haven Baby Boxes says, "I want these babies to be protected. I want these babies to be safe and have a soft place to fall. And the first thing we have to do is give the mother the option to do it."

Here's how it works. The box has a sensor on the door and inside the box. When a baby is placed inside, an alarm is given within the Vincennes fire department. An on-duty firefighter can then retrieve the child and give him or her help.

Breeze Johnson says "The baby box is pretty high tech. There are several alarms. There is a lot that goes into the planning of it. A lot that goes into the legality of it."

Johnson got the ball rolling on the planning side of things. First, meeting with the fire chief then the mayor. Before long fundraising was yielding big results.

Johnson says, "People were approaching me offering their financial assistance, prayer. I've told a lot of people, even if you can't donate financially. If you share it, if you tell somebody about it, that makes all the difference in the world."

The baby box is now operational.

Johnson says, "I am overwhelmed. Today is like Christmas morning. My kids continue to tell me it's my big day. I was just so thankful when fire chief Brett Bobe came in he just picked up where we left off and kept moving forward."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Turning Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A Wabash Valley castle (yes, castle) is in the running for the best unique place to sleep in the sta

Image

A new sport is being introduced at the Vigo County YMCA, and other sporting leagues are back

Image

Vincennes unveils new high tech baby box

Image

Local couple has a personal stake in this year's Kentucky Derby

Image

Vigo County Grandparents set up tree house to make grandson’s remote learning fun

Image

After the Little Italy Festival was canceled, a group of middle school kids decided to do something

Image

Indiana State University issues a moratorium on Greek activities

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

AMC reopens in Vincennes, here's what's playing

Image

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 240344

Reported Deaths: 8300
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1276165073
DuPage14770537
Lake14697468
Will11676360
Kane11354314
St. Clair5413172
Winnebago4326147
Madison4182100
McHenry3907115
Champaign255720
Peoria244140
Kankakee227471
Rock Island226958
McLean206316
Sangamon183739
Unassigned1776209
Kendall167023
LaSalle129150
DeKalb114936
Tazewell113910
Coles102722
Macon100727
Jackson97322
Williamson96014
Boone88423
Adams7869
Clinton76517
Randolph7507
Effingham5741
Morgan53820
Whiteside52419
Grundy5015
Ogle4895
Henry4721
Monroe47214
Jefferson46335
Knox4603
Union43524
Bureau3939
Stephenson3876
Macoupin3625
Vermilion3534
Franklin3491
Iroquois31019
Cass30911
Perry29810
Woodford2883
Marion2860
Jersey2856
Logan2761
Warren2641
Montgomery2549
Christian2496
Lee2441
Douglas2315
McDonough23115
Shelby2213
Livingston2074
Jo Daviess1772
Fayette1763
Moultrie1692
Saline1683
Bond1613
Cumberland1463
Hancock1462
Lawrence1420
Jasper1397
Carroll1384
Pulaski1321
Greene1291
White1280
Clark1192
Johnson1190
Wayne1172
Washington1161
Wabash1081
Mercer1035
Fulton940
Edgar920
Clay910
Mason881
Piatt820
Crawford811
Pike750
Ford723
Menard720
Richland663
Massac651
Gallatin642
Marshall530
De Witt481
Scott460
Alexander450
Hamilton450
Henderson450
Edwards420
Stark280
Calhoun270
Schuyler240
Brown230
Hardin200
Putnam200
Pope191
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 95750

Reported Deaths: 3325
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18721749
Lake9206298
Elkhart563198
St. Joseph521694
Allen5062179
Hamilton3998107
Vanderburgh262119
Hendricks2372113
Johnson2052121
Cass18769
Clark178553
Porter174541
Tippecanoe161813
Vigo138317
Madison133772
Delaware126857
Monroe123536
LaPorte119431
Howard109362
Floyd108757
Bartholomew107454
Kosciusko103517
Marshall90123
Boone86046
Dubois85417
Hancock82441
Noble81031
Warrick79031
Jackson7059
Grant68431
Henry62522
Shelby62528
LaGrange60311
Morgan59935
Dearborn57728
Wayne56910
Clinton55510
Daviess51024
Harrison49324
Lawrence46427
Montgomery44621
White44413
Putnam4368
Decatur41135
Greene37335
Knox3523
DeKalb3497
Fayette33710
Miami3292
Jasper3282
Gibson3254
Scott31810
Sullivan2969
Steuben2905
Franklin27625
Jennings27612
Carroll25813
Ripley2468
Orange24224
Clay2415
Washington2341
Posey2200
Whitley2166
Wabash2146
Wells2142
Starke2137
Jefferson2113
Fulton2072
Perry19614
Adams1902
Tipton19021
Randolph1747
Huntington1703
Spencer1613
Owen1501
Newton14610
Rush1344
Jay1300
Martin1170
Pike1061
Pulaski1001
Fountain982
Vermillion960
Brown902
Benton810
Parke802
Blackford742
Ohio747
Crawford670
Union650
Switzerland640
Warren381
Unassigned0219