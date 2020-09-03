Vincennes unveils new high tech baby box

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The city's new baby box was unveiled Thursday morning. It may not look like much from the street. But the device has a big role to play.

Monica Kelsey of Safe Haven Baby Boxes says, "I want these babies to be protected. I want these babies to be safe and have a soft place to fall. And the first thing we have to do is give the mother the option to do it."

Here's how it works. The box has a sensor on the door and inside the box. When a baby is placed inside, an alarm is given within the Vincennes fire department. An on-duty firefighter can then retrieve the child and give him or her help.

Breeze Johnson says "The baby box is pretty high tech. There are several alarms. There is a lot that goes into the planning of it. A lot that goes into the legality of it."

Johnson got the ball rolling on the planning side of things. First, meeting with the fire chief then the mayor. Before long fundraising was yielding big results.

Johnson says, "People were approaching me offering their financial assistance, prayer. I've told a lot of people, even if you can't donate financially. If you share it, if you tell somebody about it, that makes all the difference in the world."

The baby box is now operational.

Johnson says, "I am overwhelmed. Today is like Christmas morning. My kids continue to tell me it's my big day. I was just so thankful when fire chief Brett Bobe came in he just picked up where we left off and kept moving forward."