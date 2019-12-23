Vincennes standoff lands three behind bars

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A standoff in Vincennes landed three people behind bars.
It happened on Sunday when officers received a tip Lacey Carie was in a home on Reel Avenue.
She had a felony warrant for escape - along with many other charges.
When officers arrived at the home, they said they also found Tiffany Snow. Snow had a misdemeanor warrant.
While searching the home, officers found Dustin Kemp. Kemp also had a misdemeanor warrant.
Police said Carie refused to leave the home. Ultimately they were able to get into the attack where they said she was hiding to make the arrest.
All three were booked into the Knox County Jail.
