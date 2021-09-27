Vincennes sets aside funding to fix up fire station built in 1920s

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes Fire Department Station 2 is one of the busiest in the city. Every day engine two rolls out to help the community. When it returns...well that's a tight fit. From from, back, and side to side there is about two feet of walking space.

The building was built back in the 1920s. That's well before engine two drove off the assembly line. But that's not the only problem.

Turnout gear is hung in an old closet. Offices and bedrooms have been combined to give the two firefighters on duty some space of their own. Walls and boards around the station have seen better days. In the tight kitchen, cabinets are about to fall apart.

This year's city budget hopes to address some of those issues.

Fire chief Brett Bobe says, "The good thing about firemen is we've got multi-talents, carpenters, and electricians. So we will be doing some of the work in house basically trying to get as much done, as much bang for the buck as we can."