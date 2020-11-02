Vincennes set to start leaf pickup - here's when and where

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Leaf pickup is underway in Vincennes.

The city told us it will go on throughout the entire month of November - with some exceptions.

See the full schedule below.

2020 Leaf Pickup Schedule

WEEK ONE

NOVEMBER 2nd -6th St. Clair Ave. to Niblack Blvd. From Oliphant Dr. to Wheeler Rd. area

Closed NOV. 3rd—ELECTION DAY

WEEK TWO

NOVEMBER 9th – 13th

1st St. to Kimmell Rd. from Hart St. to St. Clair

Jackson Heights and Wolfe Hollow area.

Closed NOV. 11th—VETERANS DAY

WEEK THREE

NOVEMBER 16th - 20th

Main St. to Hart St. from 1st St. to Felt King Rd. (including Memering Yates area).

Weed Lane, Burnett Heights and Forrest Hills area

WEEK FOUR

NOVEMBER 23rd – 25th

Note: the term “Eastgate Area” refers to all the streets off Bruceville and Wheatland roads and Old U.S. 50 within the city limits.

Willow St. to Main St. from South 2nd St. to South 18th St. (including Bunker Hill area), Four Lakes area, and

Eastgate area

Closed NOV. 26th- 27th- THANKSGIVING HOLIDAYS