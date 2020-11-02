Vincennes set to start leaf pickup - here's when and where

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Leaf pickup is underway in Vincennes.
The city told us it will go on throughout the entire month of November - with some exceptions.
See the full schedule below.
2020 Leaf Pickup Schedule
WEEK ONE
NOVEMBER 2nd -6th St. Clair Ave. to Niblack Blvd. From Oliphant Dr. to Wheeler Rd. area
Closed NOV. 3rd—ELECTION DAY
WEEK TWO
NOVEMBER 9th – 13th
1st St. to Kimmell Rd. from Hart St. to St. Clair
Jackson Heights and Wolfe Hollow area.
Closed NOV. 11th—VETERANS DAY
WEEK THREE
NOVEMBER 16th - 20th
Main St. to Hart St. from 1st St. to Felt King Rd. (including Memering Yates area).
Weed Lane, Burnett Heights and Forrest Hills area
WEEK FOUR
NOVEMBER 23rd – 25th
Note: the term “Eastgate Area” refers to all the streets off Bruceville and Wheatland roads and Old U.S. 50 within the city limits.
Willow St. to Main St. from South 2nd St. to South 18th St. (including Bunker Hill area), Four Lakes area, and
Eastgate area
Closed NOV. 26th- 27th- THANKSGIVING HOLIDAYS