Clear

Vincennes sees spike in house fires

The city of Vincennes saw nine fires in the month of November

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 7:13 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes fire department responded to nine fires in November. It's been one of the busiest months for the department in some time.

The trend began on the 9th of November with the Hart Street McDonalds. The business was a total loss.

The busiest time for the department was the 18th to the end of the month. 8 fires occurred in two weeks. Five of those fires were ruled an arson.

Now the department is urging residents to be prepared. In October the department announced they were supplying free smoke and c-o detectors for residents.

Fire chief Sonny Pinkstaff says those detectors are now available to those who need it.

Pinkstaff says, "We want to make sure there's not a house within our jurisdiction that does not have a smoke detector in it."

The fire department has over 2,000 smoke detectors available. Fire officials will come to your home and install them for you. To get one you can call the Vincennes fire department at 812 882-2600.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Grey sky and rain continuing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CODA fundraiser at local restaurant

Image

Be a Kind Kid launches at a Vigo County school

Image

Burglary costs in Illinois

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Burl Ives

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

The cardboard boat project

Image

Miracle on 7th Street check presentation

Image

Christmas food deliveries

Image

The Quilt of Valor for John Plasse

Image

House fires picking up in Vincennes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute