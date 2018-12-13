Vincennes sees spike in house fires

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes fire department responded to nine fires in November. It's been one of the busiest months for the department in some time.

The trend began on the 9th of November with the Hart Street McDonalds. The business was a total loss.

The busiest time for the department was the 18th to the end of the month. 8 fires occurred in two weeks. Five of those fires were ruled an arson.

Now the department is urging residents to be prepared. In October the department announced they were supplying free smoke and c-o detectors for residents.

Fire chief Sonny Pinkstaff says those detectors are now available to those who need it.

Pinkstaff says, "We want to make sure there's not a house within our jurisdiction that does not have a smoke detector in it."

The fire department has over 2,000 smoke detectors available. Fire officials will come to your home and install them for you. To get one you can call the Vincennes fire department at 812 882-2600.