Vincennes road partially reopens as construction continues

Main Street from 22nd Street to Jamestown Square Apartments in Vincennes has reopened, partially.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 5:56 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Main Street from 22nd Street to Jamestown Square Apartments in Vincennes has reopened, partially.

Officials say work still continues in the area.

The roadway will be closed daily to thru traffic from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The closure will continue until the project is completed.

Outside of those times, the road will be open to traffic.

Officials remind motorists to be extra cautious in construction zones.

