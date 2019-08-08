VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Main Street from 22nd Street to Jamestown Square Apartments in Vincennes has reopened, partially.
Officials say work still continues in the area.
The roadway will be closed daily to thru traffic from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
The closure will continue until the project is completed.
Outside of those times, the road will be open to traffic.
Officials remind motorists to be extra cautious in construction zones.
Related Content
- Vincennes road partially reopens as construction continues
- Construction closes Vincennes street
- Vincennes announces road project
- South 7th Street reopens after construction project
- Construction continues in Terre Haute
- Vincennes leaders continue work for public wifi
- Work continues on Vincennes main street project
- Sullivan City Hall reopens after partial collapse at a connected building
- Road construction impacts Clinton's Little Italy Festival
- Investigation continues into a Vincennes homicide involving two-year-old
Scroll for more content...