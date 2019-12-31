Vincennes residents prepare to ring in New Year with the Watermelon Drop

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Every year Skip and Gail Plate find different ways to ring in the new year. The Olney, Maryland couple has seen everything drop on new years...from pickles to possums. This year they're adding watermelons to that list.

Skip Plate says "The splatform got our attention. Yes, the splatform got our attention. We figured that would be the neatest thing...a splatform."

The Plate family drove over 700 miles to be in Vincennes. It's that type of draw that local businesses like Graze 1885 enjoy.

Graze 1885 owner Candice Miller says "It's huge. I mean we're in a great location for anything here. So it was one of the reasons why my husband and I decided to buy this building."

The event began twelve years ago. Next year the Watermelon Drop committee hopes to reevaluate for the future.

Duane Chattin says, "Some of us have been involved in this for twelve years. So we think a new generation probably needs to step up. We've had some early discussions with an organization but nothing settled yet."

The drop started after a few friends came up with the idea. It now has turned into a large event that organizers want to make sure keeps going.

Watermelon Drop committee chair Steve Gott says, "It's kind of taken its own identity if you will. I mean it's got national recognition and even some international recognition."

Hoping to keep people like the Plate's visiting the small town.

Gail Plate says, "Small town America...it's great. It's just great. Everybody's so friendly and happy."