Clear

Vincennes residents prepare to ring in New Year with the Watermelon Drop

The event is in its 12th year.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Every year Skip and Gail Plate find different ways to ring in the new year. The Olney, Maryland couple has seen everything drop on new years...from pickles to possums. This year they're adding watermelons to that list.

Skip Plate says "The splatform got our attention. Yes, the splatform got our attention. We figured that would be the neatest thing...a splatform."

The Plate family drove over 700 miles to be in Vincennes. It's that type of draw that local businesses like Graze 1885 enjoy.

Graze 1885 owner Candice Miller says "It's huge. I mean we're in a great location for anything here. So it was one of the reasons why my husband and I decided to buy this building."

The event began twelve years ago. Next year the Watermelon Drop committee hopes to reevaluate for the future.

Duane Chattin says, "Some of us have been involved in this for twelve years. So we think a new generation probably needs to step up. We've had some early discussions with an organization but nothing settled yet."

The drop started after a few friends came up with the idea. It now has turned into a large event that organizers want to make sure keeps going.

Watermelon Drop committee chair Steve Gott says, "It's kind of taken its own identity if you will. I mean it's got national recognition and even some international recognition."

Hoping to keep people like the Plate's visiting the small town.

Gail Plate says, "Small town America...it's great. It's just great. Everybody's so friendly and happy."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Gradual Clearing, Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2019 crash statistics

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy with a gusty west wind. High: 36°

Image

ISU SIU Men

Image

Vin Lincoln-Sullivan

Image

Northview/Casey-Westfield

Image

Marshall-OV

Image

THS-Sullivan

Image

Gary Fears Classic MVP

Image

THN-LINTON

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans