Vincennes police search for man wanted in 2008 sexual assault

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Police Department addressed an unsolved sexual assault case on Wednesday.

Police are looking for a man in connection to a 2008 sexual assault. According to police, in November of that year.

They say a man broke into a home and then sexually assaulted and battered a woman.

The department used DNA analysis to come up with a composite. They are hoping people in the area might recognize the man.

If you have any information, call the Vincennes Police Department at 812-882-1630.