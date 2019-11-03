KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes police officer and his wife are facing charges in a child neglect case.
Our media partners at WVUT report Officer Robert Hammond, and his wife Krisiti Hammond were arrested Saturday afternoon.
Police said the charges include criminal confinement of a child and neglect of a dependent.
Krisiti Hammond was also charged with one count of battery.
News 10 has reached out to the Vincennes Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
They have both declined to comment at this time.
We will continue to follow this story for you and provide updates as they become available.
Related Content
- Vincennes police officer and wife arrested on child neglect charges
- Parke County man charged with neglect when police say he hurt a child while drunk
- Five arrested over the weekend in Vincennes on drug charges
- 19-year-old arrested on drug charges in Vincennes
- Indiana reports fewer child abuse, neglect deaths in FY 2016
- Final person involved in high profile child neglect case sentenced
- Farmersburg man takes plea deal in child neglect case
- Terre Haute mom jailed on child neglect allegations
- ISP confirms child neglect investigation underway in Martin County
- Parke County man accused of taking off with child during emergency situation, faces neglect charges