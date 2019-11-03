Clear

Vincennes police officer and wife arrested on child neglect charges

Officer Robert Hammond, and his wife Krisiti Hammond were arrested Saturday afternoon. Police said the charges include criminal confinement of a child and neglect of a dependent.

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes police officer and his wife are facing charges in a child neglect case.

Our media partners at WVUT report Officer Robert Hammond, and his wife Krisiti Hammond were arrested Saturday afternoon.

Police said the charges include criminal confinement of a child and neglect of a dependent.

Krisiti Hammond was also charged with one count of battery.

News 10 has reached out to the Vincennes Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

They have both declined to comment at this time.

We will continue to follow this story for you and provide updates as they become available.

