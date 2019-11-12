Vincennes police officer accused of child neglect suspended 'indefinitely' without pay

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vincennes Police Merit Commission has indefinitely suspended a city police officer.

The decision regarding Robert “Ben” Hammond was announced during a public meeting on Tuesday evening. While suspended, Hammond will not be paid.

Earlier this month, News 10 reported police arrested Hammond and his wife, Kristi. They face charges of criminal confinement of a child and neglect of a dependent. Kristi Hammond also faces a charge of battery. Police say the couple admitted to hitting a child with a wooden spoon. Police also say the couple admitted to forcing the child to sleep outside.

Previously, Hammond was on a temporary suspension. Tuesday’s suspension will be in place pending the results of the criminal investigation and trial.

Hammond has 30 days to appeal.