Clear

Vincennes police merit board set to discuss the future of officer accused of child abuse

Ben Hammond and his wife, Kristi, were accused of abusing a child.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 1:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The future of a Vincennes Police Officer will be discussed on Thursday night.

Ben Hammond and his wife, Kristi, were accused of abusing a child.

The couple admitted to hitting the child with a wooden spatula and forcing the child to sleep outside.

LINK | DUCT TAPE, FORCED TO SLEEP OUTSIDE: COURT DOCS REVEAL MORE ABOUT CHILD NEGLECT ALLEGATIONS INVOLVING VINCENNES POLICE OFFICER

According to court documents, the kid suffered bruises all over their body.

Thursday's meeting is an executive session, meaning no decision can be made.

A regular merit commission meeting will be held on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

They could potentially reach a decision on Hammond's future employment with the department at that meeting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Showers to start the day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Weather

Image

Operation Vanguard: Bringing awareness to homeless Veterans in the Wabash Valley

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

How to diagnosis a concussion

Image

Thursday: Showers early, partly cloudy. High: 37

Image

Wednesday Late Weather

Image

Lauren Sackett

Image

West Vigo group teaches kids to play guitar

Image

Organizers say they expect this to be the biggest Veterans Day ceremony in the city's history

Image

New downtown restaurant has official ribbon cutting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?