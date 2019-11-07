VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The future of a Vincennes Police Officer will be discussed on Thursday night.
Ben Hammond and his wife, Kristi, were accused of abusing a child.
The couple admitted to hitting the child with a wooden spatula and forcing the child to sleep outside.
LINK | DUCT TAPE, FORCED TO SLEEP OUTSIDE: COURT DOCS REVEAL MORE ABOUT CHILD NEGLECT ALLEGATIONS INVOLVING VINCENNES POLICE OFFICER
According to court documents, the kid suffered bruises all over their body.
Thursday's meeting is an executive session, meaning no decision can be made.
A regular merit commission meeting will be held on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.
They could potentially reach a decision on Hammond's future employment with the department at that meeting.
Related Content
- Vincennes police merit board set to discuss the future of officer accused of child abuse
- Ordinance passes to establish merit board for Vincennes City Firefighters
- Merit board grants Terre Haute firefighter arrested on child molesting charges continuance
- Vincennes police officer and wife arrested on child neglect charges
- School board discusses plan for future bus barn
- Vincennes Police receives grant to prepare for future headquarter issues
- Board will decide future of West TH police office after guilty plea
- Police in Vincennes identify man accused of approaching children
- Raising awareness for child abuse
- Vincennes already looking towards future of Main Street after grant