Vincennes police merit board set to discuss the future of officer accused of child abuse

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The future of a Vincennes Police Officer will be discussed on Thursday night.

Ben Hammond and his wife, Kristi, were accused of abusing a child.

The couple admitted to hitting the child with a wooden spatula and forcing the child to sleep outside.

LINK | DUCT TAPE, FORCED TO SLEEP OUTSIDE: COURT DOCS REVEAL MORE ABOUT CHILD NEGLECT ALLEGATIONS INVOLVING VINCENNES POLICE OFFICER

According to court documents, the kid suffered bruises all over their body.

Thursday's meeting is an executive session, meaning no decision can be made.

A regular merit commission meeting will be held on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

They could potentially reach a decision on Hammond's future employment with the department at that meeting.